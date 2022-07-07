Kwmg LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kwmg LLC lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after buying an additional 98,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,428,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,870,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $279.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

