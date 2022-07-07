Kwmg LLC Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

