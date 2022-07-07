Kwmg LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $199.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.