Kwmg LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,925,000 after acquiring an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $53.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

