Kwmg LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $202.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.16 and its 200 day moving average is $234.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.