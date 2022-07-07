Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $230.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

