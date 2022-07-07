Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

