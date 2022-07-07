Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

