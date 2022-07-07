Kwmg LLC Has $10.71 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,989,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,971,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,333,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

