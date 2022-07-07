Kwmg LLC Has $21.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 581,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $179.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

