Kwmg LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,471,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 546,431 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,784,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $52.15.
