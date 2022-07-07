Kwmg LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after purchasing an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,899,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,674 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,178.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

