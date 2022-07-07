Kwmg LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

