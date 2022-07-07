Kwmg LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 824.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 492,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $58.43 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.