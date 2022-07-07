Kwmg LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $3,627,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,817,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

