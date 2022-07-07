Kwmg LLC Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 608.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.