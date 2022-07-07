Kwmg LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average is $120.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

