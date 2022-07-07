Kwmg LLC Purchases 1,686 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after buying an additional 576,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after acquiring an additional 312,498 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 913,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,887,000 after acquiring an additional 266,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,387 shares during the period.

SHV opened at $110.04 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $110.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

