Kwmg LLC Purchases 3,003 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

