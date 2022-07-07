Kwmg LLC Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

DD stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

