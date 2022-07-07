Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

MO stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

