Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 205,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21,657.7% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 66,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND opened at $95.07 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.