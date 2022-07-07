Kwmg LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.