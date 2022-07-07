Kwmg LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,363,000 after buying an additional 30,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.12 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

