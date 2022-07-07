Kwmg LLC Sells 4,182 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 188,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.