Kwmg LLC Sells 45,052 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,052 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,888. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

