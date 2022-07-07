Kwmg LLC Sells 5,059 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,039,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.