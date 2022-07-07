Kwmg LLC Sells 530 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 122,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

TRV stock opened at $169.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

