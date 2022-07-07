Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $391.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

