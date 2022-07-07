Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,254.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,552.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.