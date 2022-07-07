Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

