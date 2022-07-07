Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

LPX stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.31%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

