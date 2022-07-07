LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,266 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,619,000 after acquiring an additional 49,308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $313,205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $176.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.83.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

