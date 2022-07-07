LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lifted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $83.09 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.