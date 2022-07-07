Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Masco by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Masco by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $52.41 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

