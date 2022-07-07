Mason & Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $6,229,000. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMZN stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.18.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
