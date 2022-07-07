Mason & Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $6,229,000. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

