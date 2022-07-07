Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Materialise by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Materialise by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 103,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

MTLS opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Materialise NV has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

