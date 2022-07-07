MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys 78 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

JNJ stock opened at $178.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.91. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

