Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MERC. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International (Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.