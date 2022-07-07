Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Buy

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $89.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRK. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.71.

MRK stock opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $235.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

