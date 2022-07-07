Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 629.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

