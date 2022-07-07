MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.99.

Shares of MGM opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

