Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

