Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.98. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

