Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.98.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.