Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.74 and its 200 day moving average is $288.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

