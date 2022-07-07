Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.74 and its 200-day moving average is $288.98. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

