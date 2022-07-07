Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 207,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Microsoft by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.