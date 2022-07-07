Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,162 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

