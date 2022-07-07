Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.98.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

